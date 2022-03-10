Strike: ASUU yet to meet our prescriptions on UTAS –FG

…insists payment platform failed integrity test

The Federal Government has said it was still waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to upgrade and return to it the Universities Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) insisting that it had failed the integrity test.

Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yes-terday at the Presidential Villa. ASUU is presently on a month warning strike over a face-off with the government over the non-acceptance of its UTAS solution in place of the existing Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System (IPPIS) payment platform.

Inuwa said: “When we received the request to review UTAS, you know, building complex system like UTAS that involves employees’ personal data, and also payment system, we have to subject it to do best practice tests before approving. Normally, when we are reviewing that kind of system, we perform three tests. “Firstly, you need to get the business requirement. What do you want to achieve? So it’s not the technology that will come first, it is the business requirement, what do you want to achieve, then you need to identify the capabilities you need to achieve that is your business objective.”

