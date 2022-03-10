News Top Stories

Strike: ASUU yet to meet our prescriptions on UTAS –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…insists payment platform failed integrity test

The Federal Government has said it was still waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to upgrade and return to it the Universities Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) insisting that it had failed the integrity test.

Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yes-terday at the Presidential Villa. ASUU is presently on a month warning strike over a face-off with the government over the non-acceptance of its UTAS solution in place of the existing Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System (IPPIS) payment platform.

Inuwa said: “When we received the request to review UTAS, you know, building complex system like UTAS that involves employees’ personal data, and also payment system, we have to subject it to do best practice tests before approving. Normally, when we are reviewing that kind of system, we perform three tests. “Firstly, you need to get the business requirement. What do you want to achieve? So it’s not the technology that will come first, it is the business requirement, what do you want to achieve, then you need to identify the capabilities you need to achieve that is your business objective.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2 Nigerians appointed members of CEPI Scientific Advisory C’ttee

Posted on Author Reporter

  Appolonia Adeyemi Two Nigerians, Dr. Sani Aliyu, former National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and Professor Alash’le Abimiku, Executive Director, International Research Center of Excellence, Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, are among 34 experts the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced as members of its new Scientific Advisory Committee. According […]
News

Rivers: Youths protest sale of Afam power plant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Hundreds of youths in the Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State are protesting against what they described as alleged sales of the Afam Power Plant without the input of the community.   This was as the youths complained that the community was unfairly treated in the matter. They, however, claimed that […]
News

Sanwo-Olu’s wife advises women

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Ibijoke, wife of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged women to embrace a growth mindset and inspire other women to emerge as policymakers. She also advocated the adoption of a special system whereby more women are empowered to assume leadership positions in the judiciary, legislature and executive arm of government. Sanwo-Olu spoke at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica