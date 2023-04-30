Sunday Magazine

Strike Balance Between Western, Islamic Education – Proprietor

The Proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, Prof. Abdulrasaq Alaro, has advised parents, students and proprietors of conventional and Islamic schools to strike a balance between western and religious education.

Alaro gave the advice on Saturday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of 136 students of Assunnah Madrasah and Academy. He said it has become imperative for everyone to understand physical and spiritual living.

According to him, a child without proper upbringing and knowledge of God will fail woefully, urging all parents to enrol their children in any Islamic school where they will be tutored in the way of Almighty Allah.

He noted that Islamic schools play greater roles in reshaping the nation through better upbringing of the youths for the betterment of the society. Alaro also called on the government to support Islamic academy in order to ensure moral behaviour of the youths in society.

Prof. Nasiru Abdus-Salam, the Chief Imam of the University of Ilorin, enjoined the graduates to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired through service to Allah and humanity.

He pointed out that education is the only legacy parents can give thier children, while advising muslims against indulging in shirk or associating partners with Allah.

