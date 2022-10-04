Politics

Strike: Buhari receives reports on Reps interface with ASUU

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as Gbajabiamila expresses hope on resolution

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the reports on the interface of the members of the House of Representatives with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the resolution to the protracted strike by the lecturers

Speaking with newsmen after presenting the reports, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, told newsmen that the President promised to study the reports and meet with them at a later date.

Gbajabiamila also expressed the hope that the logjam between the universities: teachers and the government would soon be resolved

Recall that the House of Representatives had last Thursday met with the leadership of the striking ASUU and the representatives of the federal government in Abuja, with a view to ending the about eight months old industrial action.

The Speaker said: “We came here for one reason and one reason only; after a series of engagements with ASUU and with people on the executive side, we’ve been able to come to some kind of decision, on our part, and recommendations to be made to Mr. President for his approval.

“That’s why we’re here because, as you know, what’s on the front burner today, beyond politics, is our universities, our lectures, and our children who are out of school and the House of Representatives decided to step in at that point, four weeks ago.”

 

