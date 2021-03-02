Strike: Cattle, food dealers allege harassment, intimidation by Army

Five days into withdrawal of services, the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), has accused the Nigerian Army of intimidating, harassing and maltreating some of its members in some states.

It would be recalled that the cattle and food merchants had in protest to alleged extortion from interstate agencies, killing of their members during the #EndSARS and the Shasha market crisis, resolved to withdrew their services from the South- South, South-West and North-Central.

AUFCDN had embarked on strike, thereby halting the movement of good and cattle supplies to some part of the country especially the south and western parts, until the unions’ demands, which includes payment N4.75 billion as compensation for lives and properties lost, safety and protection of its members were secured.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, General Secretary of the Union, Ahmed Alaramma, noted that all efforts to ascertain the reasons behind the undue harassment from the Army in affected states had proved abortive.

He urged members of the Union not to be deterred by the intimidation and harassment, as the strike was ongoing until all demands it forward before the Federal Government were met.

He said: “The situation report we are receiving in Zaria Kaduna State, Jebba, Niger State, Tala in Taraba State and Lokoja in Kogi State is that they are being intimidated by the Nigerian army; they are intimidating our task force.

