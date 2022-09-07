News Top Stories

Strike: Committee of VCs wants N.8m salary for professors

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), has called on the Federal Government to increase the salaries of professors by at least 50 per cent, amounting to a monthly take-home pay of N800,000. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, the call was made during the setting up of a sustainable peace building team consisting of former vice chancellors (VCs), pro-chancellors and other eminent members of the society to resolve the lingering impasse between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities  ASUU). Former Secretary-General of CVCNU and the cocoordinator of the team, Prof Michael Faborode, who spoke at the issuance of a working paper for the team’s intervention yesterday in Abuja stressed the need for government to increase its offer of salary increase from 23% to probably 50% as against the negotiated N1.2 million, adding that the desire of the team was to prevent further deadlock in the strike negotiations. According to him, some preliminary considerations that could shape the way forward have also been itemised, and there was a need for the National Assembly to play its role in providing a sustainable solution to raising funds for the effective running of the universities.

“How do we engage with the Nimi Briggs committee? I am personally in touch with the chairman, and he feels the outstanding issues are not insurmountable; these include the Federal Government raising its offer of salary increase from 23% to maybe 50% that will ensure a Professor receives up to N800,000 monthly as opposed to the negotiated N1.2 million. Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said the ongoing impasse with ASUU may have been resolved, if the union had accepted its offer of a 35 per cent salary increase for Professors and a 23.5 per cent increase for every other category of workforce in federal universities. ASUU alongside the other three university based unions who were equally on strike before suspending the action for few months, also rejected the budgetary provision of N150 billion for the revitalization of federal universities and N50 billion for payment of outstanding areas of earned academic allowances of lecturers all to be paid in the first quarter of 2023. The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who noted that the above amounts and pay rise percentages were what government could afford due to the economic downturn, disclosed that the four university-based unions in separate letters addressed to the Chairman of the Government Re-negotiating Team, described the offers as inadequate to meet their respective demands needed to tackle the challenges confronting the university system. Addressing a meeting of Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, yesterday in Abuja, the minister noted that an agreement was reached with ASUU members that henceforth, allowances pertaining to ad-hoc duties of the academic and non-academic staff shall be paid as at when due by the Governing Councils of Universities to which such services were rendered and to the staff who performed such services. He said: “Following the above development, I held several meetings with the individual striking university- based unions, during which I explained the prevailing economic situation limiting the ability of the government to accede to all their demands. “On those occasions, I appealed to the Unions to consider and accept the Government’s offer and call-off the ongoing industrial actions in the interest of the nation’s educational system”. Adamu, who confessed that resolving the industrial dispute between the Federal Government and ASUU members was not as easy as he thought it could be, said the past two weeks had been a very dark period of personal anguish and internal turmoil. However, the Federal Government after meeting with the vice Chancellors and pro-chancellors, has hinted that its position on “no work no pay” might be reconsidered in a bid to ensure the striking lecturers call off their seven month old strike. Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who addressed journalists shortly after the meeting, confirmed that a Committee has been constituted to review the decisions taken earlier regarding the strike.

 

