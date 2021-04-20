News

Strike continues as JUSUN, PASAN stage walk out on Ngige, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Ngige: Meeting postponed to harmonise issues

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) still lingers, as both unions on Tuesday staged a walk out from a meeting with the Federal Government.
The conciliatory meeting, which was summoned at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, was scheduled to commence by 3pm, but the aggrieved unions, who were seated at promptly at the scheduled time,  staged a walk out after waiting for almost two hours without being attended to.
All efforts by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Peter Yarfa and Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, to prevail on the unions to return for the meeting meet a brick wall as the they stormed out of the ministry, entered their cars and left.
Other personalities at the meeting were the representative of the NBA, Inspector General of Police, NJIC, and the head legal team of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.
National President of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman, who spoke to newsmen during the walk out, beated the minister for what he described as “unfair treatment” meted on workers, said they will not accept such disrespect for a meeting which should be taken seriously considering the importance of the issues at stake.
On her part, Ntional Public Relations Officer of JUSUN,  Comrade Koin Selepreye, condemned the attitude of Ngige for not only disrespecting the time scheduled for the meeting, but for also keeping the unions waiting for that long, when the invitation sent by the ministry had stated 3pm as meeting time.
However, the Minister of labour and Employment, Sen.Chris Ngige has said the combined meeting with both unions was postponed to enable the Federal Government negotiating team harmonize all issues from the Memorandum of Understanding reached at separate meetings with the tiers and arms of government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Onochie: Yakubu or any INEC member not our member – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu nor any member of the Commission is its card-carrying member.   The party said the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an attempt to justify the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, […]
News

Senior oil workers embark on strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) in four Federal Government agencies and institutes have commenced a three-day warning strike over alleged non-payment of their salaries in the last three months. This is barely twenty -four hours after petroleum tanker drivers suspended a strike in Lagos. According to […]
News

World Bank approves $500m for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has approved a $500 million loan to improve access to electricity in Nigeria and expand the metered network of power distributors. The money will help distribution companies, “make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica