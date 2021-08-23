News Top Stories

Strike continues as NARD fails to sign MoU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Despite assurances from the Federal Government that public hospitals would return to full operations, the strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) continues, following the junior doctors’ rejection of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented by the government.

 

The new agreements drawn on Friday through Saturday after sessions of closed door meetings stretched for long hours into the night, was said to have, however, been brokered and endorsed by the Federal Government, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria.

 

But the NARD President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, who confirmed his association’s refusal to append their signature to the MoU due to a clause he failed to mention, however, noted that the leadership of NARD would have to present and consult its members before signing the document.

 

He said: “We rejected the MoU; we didn’t sign it because we feel we are being punished for the failures of those in government.

 

The nationwide strike continues.” Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who noted that all other stakeholders in the health sector present at the meeting were in agreement and have signed the MoU, disclosed that NARD was seeking an item to be included in the MoU.

 

He said: “We have tackled the issues satisfactorily. The government side has put their pen on paper of the MoU and also the NMA and the associations comprising the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria, NARD and the doctors in academics.

 

“NARD pleaded with us to consult their members on an item which they want us to include in the conditions of the MoU. We will allow NARD to conclude with their consultations.

 

“This is not the first time that we allow unions to go back to their people with the documents and then append their signature but overall, we are all satisfied that we have done justice to all the issues all of us including NARD. We have set timelines too for the actualization of some of the matters to be resolved.

 

“We will exchange the MoU but we want to give NARD the opportunity to do their own consultations and get back to us before we exchange the documents. Every other person here has signed; we are all in agreement that we have done the needful.”

 

Ngige, who gave assurances that no resident doctor would be victimised as a result of the strike, however, noted that the issue of ‘No Work No Pay’ could not be discussed and addressed alongside the other 11 issues, until the matter was withdrawn from the industrial court as agreed to by all parties for an out of court settlement.

 

“We have inserted our clauses that nobody will be victimised for any activity connected with, for or against participating in this industrial action”

