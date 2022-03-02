News

Strike: Customs’ meeting with agents over VIN ends in deadlock

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) meeting with stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike by clearing agents on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at Tincan Island Port in Lagos ended in a deadlock. The VIN was called at the instance of Customs on imported vehicles but the meeting ended abruptly yesterday as senior officials of the service could not persuade the clearing agents to call off the strike. The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Zone A, ModupeAremu, saidthey would modify the complaints of the clearing agents to arrive at a conclusive arrangement for the VIN.

She said: “We are going to modify their complaints going forward. The modification will take care of the complaints of the clearing agents as regards VIN. “We talked and rubbed minds on a solution to the ongoing strike at the ports. The agents have actually trained aheadof theimplementation of the VIN valuation. That was why we were not expecting this kindof responsefrom themwhenwebegantheVIN implementation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

El-Rufai, Deputy take Covid-19 jabs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his deputy Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, yesterday took the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines at the government house in Kaduna. El-Rufai also urged traditional rulers in the state to publicly take the vaccines in their domain to give confidence to those doubting its safety. According to the governor, the vaccine is safe […]
News

JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: EU unveils ‘massive’ sanctions on Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Blinken ‘convinced’ Putin will attempt overthrow of Ukrainian government The European Union has announced extensive new sanctions on Russia, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaking of a watershed moment for Europe. The sanctions will target areas including the financial sector, energy, transport, and visas for the Russian elite, she said after […]
News

FHC CJ issues practice direction on election matters

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho has issued new Practice Directions. The new direction is entitled: “Federal High Court of Nigeria, Practice Directions (NO. 2) 2020”.   The court’s Acting Information Officer, Oby Nwandu, yesterday, noted that the Practice Directions “mandates all trial courts in every pre-election matter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica