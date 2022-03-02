Strike: Customs’ meeting with agents over VIN ends in deadlock

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) meeting with stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike by clearing agents on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at Tincan Island Port in Lagos ended in a deadlock. The VIN was called at the instance of Customs on imported vehicles but the meeting ended abruptly yesterday as senior officials of the service could not persuade the clearing agents to call off the strike. The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Zone A, ModupeAremu, saidthey would modify the complaints of the clearing agents to arrive at a conclusive arrangement for the VIN.

She said: “We are going to modify their complaints going forward. The modification will take care of the complaints of the clearing agents as regards VIN. “We talked and rubbed minds on a solution to the ongoing strike at the ports. The agents have actually trained aheadof theimplementation of the VIN valuation. That was why we were not expecting this kindof responsefrom themwhenwebegantheVIN implementation.”

