Strike: Despite withholding our five months salaries, we shall continue to fight to victory, ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Sunday boasted that in spite of the Federal Government’s withholding of its members’ salaries for five months, they will continue to fight until they secure victory over the parasitic nature of the ruling class.

Making this assertion to New Telegraph in Ibadan Sunday while reviewing the ongoing strike, was the Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, who urged Nigerians not to see the strike as an ASUU issue but a fight all Nigerians must own to have a future of quality education for their children.

The Union maintained that her members have sacrificed so much with their own welfare, lamenting that the Federal Government owes their members over nine years allowances, noting that signing and implementation of a renegotiated 2009 Agreement with the Federal Government was the only way out to end the over five months strike.

Noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari government has displayed capacity to abuse trust as the Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Action signed with the government in 1999 were not honoured, Akinwole, said that the Union will actively participate in the two-day protest being organised by NLC and other labour unions in the country.

He stated that it was sad that President Buhari government which prides itself as fighting corruption continues to frustrate the use of home grown solutions for IPPIS that has been discredited by a 2019 audit report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...