Strike: Doctors insist on payment of N5.5bn arrears by FG

LUTH deserted, patients turned back, as doctors reject ‘no work no pay’ policy

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday insisted that the backlog of arrears of salaries of its members totalling over N5.5 billion being held by the ministry of health must be paid before the on-going strike by the association can be suspended.

President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi made the demand at the stakeholders meeting with the striking doctors and members of the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government should jettison the circular that prescribed a new scheme of service for doctors different from other government employees.

He accused the Head of Service of the Federation, Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office of the Federation for moving the payment system of the doctors from the GIFMIS to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for selfish reasons.

The president also decried the casualization of resident doctors in government employment and called for urgent actions to stem the practice.

The leaders of the doctors’ body also said that it regrets that those who had been saddled with the responsibility of budgeting for the health sector had taken the important national assignment to the dungeon.

The doctors’ demands were contained in a presentation to the House Committee where it interfaced with the CMDs, Director-General Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and the NARD members on the latest strike.

But the Federal Ministry of Health dismissed the allegations that it withheld the backlog of the salary arrears of the doctors saying that it was budgeted and not released.

Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, who represented the ministry at the meeting, said that they do not condone the casualization of doctors in the ministry’s employment.

He also called for an amicable way to manage the demands of the doctors so as to stem the crisis from further escalation.

On his part, Akabueze said that there is a public wage advance in the Service Wide Vote of the 2020 budget that takes care of the salary arrears.

He explained that in the last two years, there was budget approval for the recruitment of 7,970 medical doctors for 70 health institutions and 30 administrative staff of these institutions.

Meanwhile, nine days after the strike declared by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) began, the facility’s outpatient various units have been deserted by patients who could not get badly needed care on Monday.

Also, a visit to LUTH yesterday showed that attendant registers designed to monitor the activities of residents with a view to determine those that are not working, was not in place and the leadership of the resident doctors in LUTH, said the doctors have rejected the Federal Government’s ‘no work, no pay’ policy .

Scores of patients that sought care in LUTH were turned back because the resident doctors, who formed the bulk of medical professionals that do outpatient consultations, have downed tools since August 2.

To this end, a seven-year old patient living with down syndrome, who was at the facility for severe stooling and vomiting, apparent symptoms of diarrhoea, was turned back.

Right at the Records Section, where her mother attempted to register him for doctor’s consultation, she was told: “Doctors are on strike; please you may return to the hospital at a later date when they return to their duty posts.”

All the outpatient sections visited yesterday lacked the usual hustle and bustle associated with such a facility, an indication that something was not right.

Among areas visited by the New Telegraph were Community Health Outpatient, Obstetrician & Gynaecology, Radiodiagnosis, Guinness Eye Centre, among others.

In all the sections visited, the staff on ground told the New Telegraph politely: “Doctors are on strike; we are attending to emergency and critical cases only.”

The Head of LUTH’s Corporate Services, Omolola Fakeye told the New Telegraph that all new patients seeking care at the facility were not accepted and only those who were already on admission or receiving treatment at the time of the commencement of the strike were being attended to.

On his part, the President, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at LUTH (LUTHARD), Dr. Oluwafemi Hassan said the strike will continue as the fight was not against the patients but instead in favour of the patients.

He said that the compliance to the strike is excellent and what the association wanted to achieve was for hospitals in Nigeria to compare standards with hospitals in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK) so that the patients will get the best possible treatment.

In order for doctors to be able to treat their patients well, he said they too have to be in good health.

