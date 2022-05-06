Strike: Don chides FG over ASUU’s demands

A university lecturer, Dr. Clement Obadimu, has blamed the Federal Government’s inability to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on misplaced priorities. Obadimu, a lecturer at the Institute of Safety, Health, Security and Environmental Studies, University of Uyo, as well as Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government, on voluntary services, accused Federal Government of prioritizing certain things above ASUU’s demands. In a chat with newsmen in Uyo, the lecturer also slammed some government functionaries for purchasing presidential nomination forms for as much as N100 million, saying such display of wealth is out of place given the fact that the Federal Government has been unable to meet the demands of ASUU.
Related Articles
Stolen car: ACP, mechanic jailed for life
An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti yesterday jailed a 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Okubo Aboye, and his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi (39). The convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for receiving a stolen vehicle from suspected kidnappers. The court also sentenced seven others – Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari endorses registration of new APC members
…as Buni debunks tenure elongation allegation President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the registration of new members for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the approval yesterday when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
36 States AGs sue AGF over non-remittance of stamp duty funds
The Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the Federation have dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), before the Supreme Court over alleged failure of the Federal Government to remit funds generated from stamp duties into the accounts of state governments. The states submtted that they are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)