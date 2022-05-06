News

Strike: Don chides FG over ASUU’s demands

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A university lecturer, Dr. Clement Obadimu, has blamed the Federal Government’s inability to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on misplaced priorities. Obadimu, a lecturer at the Institute of Safety, Health, Security and Environmental Studies, University of Uyo, as well as Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government, on voluntary services, accused Federal Government of prioritizing certain things above ASUU’s demands. In a chat with newsmen in Uyo, the lecturer also slammed some government functionaries for purchasing presidential nomination forms for as much as N100 million, saying such display of wealth is out of place given the fact that the Federal Government has been unable to meet the demands of ASUU.

 

Our Reporters

