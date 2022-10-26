Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Strike: Don’t jump academic sessions, JAMB warns varsities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has advised parents to interface with the various management of their children’s universities’, regarding the status of their wards academic programmes, having stayed off academic work for the past eight months.

The advice had become necessary, given that the strikes embarked upon by the union may have generated confusion on how to go about existing or halted academic programmes while the industrial action lasted.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, insisted the Board has no control on admission processes by universities, but at the same time, has not mandated the cancellation or deference of any admission, shortly before declaring the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU open, Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the affected universities, polytechnics or colleges of education must find a way to streamline all the existing academic programmes prior to the strike which the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had embarked on but called off recently.

Oloyede said students’ admission lies in the individual universities administrations, noting that about three different sessions are being run by various universities concurrently and must be concluded within their own stipulated time frame.

According to him, while some universities are still in their 2020/2021 academic session, some other ones are in the 2021/2022 academic session and others in their 2022/2023 academic session.

While insisting that candidates seeking admission have to interact with the respective institutions they applied to study to know the particular session being ran at the moment, the Registrar maintained that JAMB has not cancelled any admission for any session and that no admission by the board has elapsed or would elapse, as admission for any particular session would be determined by the Senate of the various universities.

 

