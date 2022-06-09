Strike: Edo govt suspends ASUU, SSANU, others in state-owned institutions

…declares no work no pay policy

The Edo State Government, yesterday, suspended the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) AAU, Ekpoma Chapter, and other labour unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions. The Government, after the State Executive Council meeting, announced that all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher learning had been suspended.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, said the affected unions included ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions. He noted: “By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

“Students across all stateowned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.” He added: “Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately. “The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”

