News Top Stories

Strike: Edo govt suspends ASUU, SSANU, others in state-owned institutions

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

…declares no work no pay policy

The Edo State Government, yesterday, suspended the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) AAU, Ekpoma Chapter, and other labour unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions. The Government, after the State Executive Council meeting, announced that all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher learning had been suspended.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, said the affected unions included ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions. He noted: “By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

“Students across all stateowned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.” He added: “Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately. “The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Failure to listen fuelling strikes, petrol scarcity, Russian/Ukraine crisis –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has linked the ongoing crisis behind Russia and Ukraine as wellas the lingering fuel crisis and strike by university lecturers in Nigeria to the failure of government leaders to listen to the voice of reason and their citizens.   In a Homily delivered during the dedication of […]
News

COURT SACKS NDDC IMC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order to investigate the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the five members of the embattled Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Interim Management Committee over allegations of N3 billion contract fraud. In suit number ABJ/CS/617/2020, Justice Mohammed, in a ruling on an application […]
News

FUTA mourns ex-VC’s death

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has mourned the death of its immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Gregory Daramola. Daramola died on Friday aged 65.   In a statement by its Registrar, Richard Arifalo, the school said said it was shocked and saddened by Daramola’s passing. Daramola served as FUTA’s sixth Vice-Chancellor between May […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica