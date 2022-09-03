News

Strike: Educationist seeks payment of tuition fees to meet ASUU’s demands

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

An educationist, Dr. Oluwatosin Adebayo has urged the Federal Government to introduce the payment of tuition fees to meet the demands of lecturers and end the ongoing strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU). Adebayo insisted that payment of tuition fees by students of Federal Government owned universities remains one of the viable solutions to the poor funding of tertiary education in the country. Adebayo made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the 2022 Stakeholders’ Forum and Presentation of Scholarship Awards” to over 2,000 indigent admission seekers from the South West region of the country.

He lamented that strike had never made any positive impact but destroyed the education sector, adding that although education remains the right of every Nigerian, “but the federal government lacks the capacity to provide free education”, urging the government to stop making promises it cannot fulfill. “We have never seen any positive impact that this strike method has brought out.

I believe that there should be other ways in which ASUU and the government come together and resolve their differences. “Strike is not the best solution because it is killing our educational system, the system is going down, our certificates are not being recognised anywhere any longer and we keep on deceiving ourselves. “Education is expensive; the Federal Government must allow students of federal universities to pay school fees. The parents are ready to pay and the money generated from this school can be used to finance whatever the problem is.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Mother, son, corps member, 7 others die in another Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

Tragedy struck yesterday evening in Lagos State as a 3-storey building located on the Ebutte-Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government, caved in, leaving eight people dead and 23 others injured. Among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident was an aged woman and her son, identified as Tahin, an elderly man who […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP governors demand constitutional amendment, power devolution

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Sola Adeyemo ABUJA and Iba dan

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states, particularly with respect to security arrangements in the country.   Twelve of the 15 governors of the […]
News

Kwara, Kogi now hideouts for bandits, kidnappers – Gani Adams

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has said that bandits and kidnappers have relocated to Kwara and Kogi states respectively, insisting that the spate of insecurity in the two states is becoming disheartening and alarming.   Speaking at the 2021 edition of Oya Festival in Ira, Kwara State at the weekend, Adams bemoaned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica