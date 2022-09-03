Strike: Educationist seeks payment of tuition fees to meet ASUU’s demands

An educationist, Dr. Oluwatosin Adebayo has urged the Federal Government to introduce the payment of tuition fees to meet the demands of lecturers and end the ongoing strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU). Adebayo insisted that payment of tuition fees by students of Federal Government owned universities remains one of the viable solutions to the poor funding of tertiary education in the country. Adebayo made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the 2022 Stakeholders’ Forum and Presentation of Scholarship Awards” to over 2,000 indigent admission seekers from the South West region of the country.

He lamented that strike had never made any positive impact but destroyed the education sector, adding that although education remains the right of every Nigerian, “but the federal government lacks the capacity to provide free education”, urging the government to stop making promises it cannot fulfill. “We have never seen any positive impact that this strike method has brought out.

I believe that there should be other ways in which ASUU and the government come together and resolve their differences. “Strike is not the best solution because it is killing our educational system, the system is going down, our certificates are not being recognised anywhere any longer and we keep on deceiving ourselves. “Education is expensive; the Federal Government must allow students of federal universities to pay school fees. The parents are ready to pay and the money generated from this school can be used to finance whatever the problem is.’’

