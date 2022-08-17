News Top Stories

Strike: Electricity workers adamant despite FG’s plea, picket TCN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Muyiwa Johnson Comment(0)

Members of the National Union of Electricity Employees on Tuesday picketed the head office of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Abuja. The workers carried placards with different inscriptions and sang songs deploring alleged unfair treatment meted to their members. They also warned of going ahead with their planned strike tomorrow (Wednesday).

NUEE had on May 18, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of TCN, and threatened a strike if the union’s complaints were not addressed. NUEE’s proposed strike is targeted at pressing home their demands, which include the failure of the Federal Government to pay the entitlement of former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in December 2019.

TCN had directed all Principal Managers in acting capacity to go to Acting General Manager to appear for a promotion interview today. The union directed its members to picket TCN offices to protest the directive which they claimed contravened the workers’ conditions of service and career progression paths. It said: “You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for a promotion interview.

 

Our Reporters

