Strike: FG/ASUU should find common ground to save our children –Group

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

The Patriotic Elders of Nigeria has warned both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately find a common ground in the ongoing dispute which resort to strike actions, so as to save the already fragile education of Nigerian children.

President of the Elders, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, said the ministers of education, finance and other stakeholders, should agree with ASUU on a common ground that would lead to the immediate calling off of the strike action to allow students go back to classes. Bature said, in the ongoing discussions, the Federal Government should release a particular part of the requested funds to ASUU while the Union should acceptwhatevercomestothem. “We are reminding the Federal Government what they are already aware of on the vitality of our children’s education today.

It takes seven- eight years for the average Nigerian public university student to complete their degree programmes. “Our children are threatened by the extension of their education period hence (many) travel overseas to acquire education in places with lower education standards than their own country.”

 

