Strike: FG/ASUU should find common ground to save our children – Group

The Patriotic Elders of Nigeria has warned both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately find a common ground in the ongoing dispute which resort to strike actions, so as to save the already fragile education of Nigerian children.

President of the Elders, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, who spoke on Tuesday, said the ministers of education, finance and other stakeholders, should agree with ASUU on a common ground that would lead to the immediate calling off of the strike action to allow students go back to classes.

Bature said, in the ongoing discussions, the Federal Government should release a particular part of the requested funds to ASUU while the Union should accept whatever comes to them.

“We are reminding the Federal Government what they are already aware of on the vitality of our children’s education today. It takes seven-eight years for the average Nigerian public university student to complete their degree programmes.

“Our children are threatened by the extension of their education period hence (many) travel overseas to acquire education in places with lower education standards than their own country.”

Dr Bature also appealed to ASUU to consider their request and demand by bearing in mind that the country is currently facing more financial problems than ever before, and should not be inclined to exhibit their past negative behaviours of insisting on strike for up to two-digit period of months.

