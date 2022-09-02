Strike: FG must introduce tuition fees to meet ASUU’s demands – Educationist

An educationist, Dr. Oluwatosin Adebayo Friday advised the Federal Government to introduce the payment of tuition fees in federal owned universities to meet the demands of the striking lecturers and end the ongoing strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adebayo, who is the African Regional President of Scholarship Aids Initiatives, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), insisted that payment of tuition fees by students of federal owned universities remains one of the viable solutions to the poor funding of education in the country.

Adebayo made the call while speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at the 2022 Stakeholders’ Forum and Presentation of Scholarship Awards” to over 2,000 indigent admission seekers from the South West region of the country.

The Federal Government as part of efforts at promoting free education had in 2018 barred all federal universities from charging tuition fees.

But, Adebayo argued that free education, especially at the tertiary institution level is no longer achievable in the country, hence federal owned universities must charge tuition to augment the subventions coming from the government.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Incessant Strike Action in the Tertiary Institutions: The Present and Future Effect on Nigeria Education and Economic System’, Adebayo lamented that strike has never made any positive impact but destroyed the education sector.

