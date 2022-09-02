Education

Strike: FG must introduce tuition fees to meet ASUU’s demands – Educationist

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

An educationist, Dr. Oluwatosin Adebayo Friday advised the Federal Government to introduce the payment of tuition fees in federal owned universities to meet the demands of the striking lecturers and end the ongoing strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adebayo, who is the African Regional President of Scholarship Aids Initiatives, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), insisted that payment of tuition fees by students of federal owned universities remains one of the viable solutions to the poor funding of education in the country.

Adebayo made the call while speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at the 2022 Stakeholders’ Forum and Presentation of Scholarship Awards” to over 2,000 indigent admission seekers from the South West region of the country.

The Federal Government as part of efforts at promoting free education had in 2018 barred all federal universities from charging tuition fees.

But, Adebayo argued that free education, especially at the tertiary institution level is no longer achievable in the country, hence federal owned universities must charge tuition to augment the subventions coming from the government.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Incessant Strike Action in the Tertiary Institutions: The Present and Future Effect on Nigeria Education and Economic System’, Adebayo lamented that strike has never made any positive impact but destroyed the education sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Commissioner tasks stakeholders on education development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stakeholders in Ogun State’s education sector have been challenged on the need to support the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration towards enhancing the state government’s free education programme.   The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this during the inauguration and handing over of a block of three classrooms, with two […]
Education

Idara Private School celebrates 10th graduation in grand style

Posted on Author Ozioma Ngwu

The management, teachers and pupils of Idara Private School, Fowotade Street, Dopemu, Agege in Lagos will not forget the 10th graduation/ valedictory service, organised to celebrate academic accomplishments for the outgoing pupils in a hurry.   The event, which was attended by parents, well-wishers and other guests, according to the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. […]
Education

It’s never too late to learn, says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. Donning the pink dress and bonnet that make up her uniform, she joins hundreds of similarly dressed pupils at a school in Ilorin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica