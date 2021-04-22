Strike Force, Kwara Customs impound 513 bags of foreign rice

Comptroller General’s Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone B, Kaduna, Kwara axis, in conjunction with the Kwara State Customs Area Command, has seized 513 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N22.5 million. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, on the activities of the Strike Force, the Coordinator, DC Olorukooba Oseni Aliyu, said the seizure was made possible “based on intelligent report of nefarious activities of economic saboteurs on Jekunu-Malete-Bani axis of Kwara State”. He said: “Officers were quickly dispatched to the area.

Two Toyota Canter vehicles, one with registration number KCH 176 XA and the second one without number, were intercepted and impounded. A large quantity of foreign parboiled yet to be loaded into vehicles were also intercepted and impounded. “On sighting the officers, the drivers of the two vehicles abandoned their vehicles and fled from the scene.

After a short period, the drivers mobilised a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones and locallymade weapons to attack the operatives, but we immediately called for reinforcement from FOU, Customs Police, Joint Border Patrol Team and Kwara Customs Area Command before we could evacuate and manoeuvre our way.

Like this: Like Loading...