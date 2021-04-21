Strike Force, Kwara Customs impound 513 bags of foreign rice

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Comptroller General’s Strike Force of the Nigerian Customs Service, Zone B Kaduna, Kwara Axis, in conjunction with the Kwara State Customs Area Command, has made, in one fell swoop, a seizure of 513 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value of N22.5 million.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the activities of the Strike Force, the Coordinator, DC Olorukooba Oseni Aliyu, disclosed that the seizure was made possible “based on intelligent report of nefarious activities of economic saboteurs on Jekunu-Malete-Bani axis of Kwara State.”

He said: “A team of officers were quickly dispatched to the area, while two Toyota Canter, one with Reg. No KCH 176 XA and the second one without a number plate were intercepted and impounded. A large quantity of foreign par boiled yet to be loaded into vehicles were also intercepted and impounded.

“On sighting the officers, the drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled from the scene. After a short period, the drivers mobilised a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones and locally made weapons to attack the operatives, but we immediately called for reinforcements from FOU, Customs Police, Joint Border Patrol Team and Kwara Customs Area Command before we could evacuate and manoeuvre our way.

“I commend the resilience of the officers who ensured that all the intercepted contraband items were evacuated to the Command headquarters in Ilorin despite attacks from the smugglers.

“I want to assure members of the public of the determination of the Strike Force of the Service to ensure that economic saboteurs are not allowed to operate freely in the zone and Nigeria at large.”

