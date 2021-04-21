Metro & Crime

Strike Force, Kwara Customs impound 513 bags of foreign rice

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Comptroller General’s Strike Force of the Nigerian Customs Service, Zone B Kaduna, Kwara Axis, in conjunction with the Kwara State Customs Area Command, has made, in one fell swoop, a seizure of 513 bags of foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value of N22.5 million.
Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the activities of the Strike Force, the Coordinator, DC Olorukooba Oseni Aliyu, disclosed that the seizure was made possible “based on intelligent report of nefarious activities of economic saboteurs on Jekunu-Malete-Bani axis of Kwara State.”
He said: “A team of officers were quickly dispatched to the area, while two Toyota Canter, one with Reg. No KCH 176 XA and the second one without a number plate were intercepted and impounded. A large quantity of foreign par boiled yet to be loaded into vehicles were also intercepted and impounded.
“On sighting the officers, the drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled from the scene. After a short period, the drivers mobilised a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones and locally made weapons to attack the operatives, but we immediately called for reinforcements from FOU, Customs Police, Joint Border Patrol Team and Kwara Customs Area Command before we could evacuate and manoeuvre our way.
“I commend the resilience of the officers who ensured that all the intercepted contraband items were evacuated to the Command headquarters in Ilorin despite attacks from the smugglers.
“I want to assure members of the public of the determination of the Strike Force of the Service to ensure that economic saboteurs are not allowed to operate freely in the zone and Nigeria at large.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts popular market in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several properties have been gutted in an early hours inferno on Tuesday, currently raging in Somolu Market area of Lagos State. At press time, 7 am, emergency responders were yet to arrive at the scene. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as residents scampered to safety for dear lives. According […]
Metro & Crime

Two pipeline vandals arrested, as gang-leader dies scooping fuel in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested two men, Ibrahim Musa and Sani Musa of Gwacipe village in Gurara Local Government Area for allegedly vandalising a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), pipeline. Investigations have it that the suspects belong to a three-man gang of petroleum products’ pipeline vandals in the area. Confirming their […]
Metro & Crime

Woman sleeps with 24 men daily, faces 1040-yr jail term

Posted on Author Reporter

  For a three year period, the woman whose photograph appears in this story was distributing viagra to the residents of her community and coming back to have sex with them. Giselle Hornby, 49, a nursing home aide in an Oklahoma City nursing home at Parkview Nursing Centre, has thus been arrested after multiple allegations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica