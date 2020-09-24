News

Strike: Govs hold emergency meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

State governors have fixed an emergence virtual meeting for today to intervene in the planned industrial action by organised labour. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are mobilising affiliate unions for nationwide trade dispute from September 28, to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff.

Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, said he is convening an emergency meeting of the forum to mediate in the misunderstanding between labour and the Federal Government. A statement by head, media and public affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting is to “seek ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the coronavirus pandemic.” Several meetings called by the Federal Government to stop the strike failed to reach consensus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Malabu: FG demands $1.1bn from Eni, Shell

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

IOC: We’re highly disappointed in prosecutors’ action Nigeria has asked a Milan Court to order Eni and Royal Dutch Shell to pay $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages it is claiming in one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials. Lawyer for the Nigerian government, Lucio Lucia, yesterday, called for a guilty […]
News Top Stories

Int’l passengers to arrive five hours before departure –FAAN

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Saturday, held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, respectively. The exercise, which was aimed at assessing the readiness of the airports for reopening post COVID-19, was witnessed by the Ministers of Aviation, Senator […]
News

Alleged $9.8m fraud: Court refuses to stop ex-NNPC GMD’s trial

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal High Court, Abuja yestersday, declined to stop further proceedings in the trial of former General Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, over alleged $9.8 million money laundering. Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, held that although both parties had filed appeals before the Supreme Court, whose outcome would likely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: