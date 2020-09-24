Strike: Govs hold emergency meeting

State governors have fixed an emergence virtual meeting for today to intervene in the planned industrial action by organised labour. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are mobilising affiliate unions for nationwide trade dispute from September 28, to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff.

Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, said he is convening an emergency meeting of the forum to mediate in the misunderstanding between labour and the Federal Government. A statement by head, media and public affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting is to “seek ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the coronavirus pandemic.” Several meetings called by the Federal Government to stop the strike failed to reach consensus.

