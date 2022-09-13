News Top Stories

Strike: Hearing in FG’s suit against ASUU stalled

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA Comment(0)

Hearing in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday stalled.

The court, however, rescheduledhearing in the suit to Friday, September 16. Inthesuitwhichwasfiled by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, theclaimantisasking the court to compel ASUU to call off its strike. Joined as a claimant in the suit is the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; with the President of ASUU, Prof EmmanuelOsodeke, as the sole defendant. ASUU had been on strike since February 14.

When the matter slated for mention came up, humanrightsactivist, Ebunolu Adegoruwa(SAN) informed the court that he was representing the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and that he had filed a suit on the same subject matter before the same court. He also stated that in the suit NICN/ABJ/269/2022 SERAP was the claimant with the Federal Government as the defendant.

He, therefore, proceeded to apply that the extant suit be consolidated and SERAP be joined in the suit as a defendant, instead of multiple suits on the same matter before the same court. Counsel to the claimant, T A Gazali (SAN), in his response, said the application was premature, adding that there was no need for SERAP to pray to be joined in a suit, orally, in a matter that did not have its name on the cause list.

Counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN), in his response, informed the court that both counsel had informed him, yesterday, that they were both filing some papers.

Falana, in addition, urged the court to step down the matter to enable both counsel to file their papers and then return at a later date after which he would have responded to the claimant’s process. Adegoruwa replied that the defendant had not denied the existence of the suit SERAP filed and served on them.

Gazali, on his part, also informed the court that his process would be filed Monday, and Falana said he would need three days to reply to the process. The judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, in a short ruling adjourned the matter till Friday, for further mention.

He also directed that the claimant should file, serve his process, and that the defendant also should file and serve his response before the adjourned date. The court noted that SERAP’s application to be joined in the suit was premature.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

