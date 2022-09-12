News

Strike: Hearing in FG’s suit against ASUU stalled

*Court re-scheduled hearing for Friday, as SERAP seeks joinder

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Hearing in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the striking Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja was stalled on Monday

The Court, however, re-scheduled hearing in the suit to Friday, September 16.

In the suit, which  was filed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the claimant is asking the court to compel ASUU to call off its strike.

Joined as a claimant in the said suit  is the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, with the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, as the  sole defendant.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14.

When the matter slated for mention came up, human rights activist, Ebunolu Adegoruwa (SAN), informed the court that he was representing the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project and that he had filed a suit on the same subject matter before the same court.

He also stated that in the suit NICN/ABJ/269/2022, SERAP was the claimant with the Federal Government as the defendant.

 

