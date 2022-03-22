Strike: IGP orders immediate payment of salary increase

Salaries of police officers and men across the country have been increased by 20%. Implementation of the increase starts from January this year

The police had threatened to embark on strike over poor conditions of service.

But addressing the Ebonyi State Police Command, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Isaac Akinmoyede urged the policemen not to embark on strike and remain committed to their duties.

He disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba has ordered the computation of the new salary structure and its immediate payment.

“Efforts are being made to better their welfare. Already, the Inspector General of Police has ordered that the computation of the salary increase should be made and it should be paid immediately.

“Apart from that, there are other things the IGP has done in order to improve the welfare of the police; talk of the housing policy, it has been improved, talk of social media policy, talk of gender policy, talk of model police stations that he has started constructing.

“So, all these things are the things the Inspector-General of Police and the management team are doing to make the members of the force happy. Not quite long, vehicles were distributed to all the commands across the country. So, as time progresses, the force will continue to access the needs of the police and see how those things are satisfied,” he said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu opined that Ebonyi Command of the force will not join any strike.

