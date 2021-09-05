News Top Stories

Strike: JOHESU, AHPA issue 15-day ultimatum to FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

About 34 days into resident doctors strike, health workers under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Association (AHPA), have asked the Federal Government to address the outstanding welfare issues with the union within the next 15 days or risk a nationwide indefinite strike by members.

 

The ultimatum was sighted on Saturday, in a letter signed by JOHESU’s National President, Biobelemonye Josiah, and addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and other relevant stakeholders.

 

According to him, the 15-day ultimatum had become necessary following the nonchallant attitude of government to the plight of its members on their welfare issues which include adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHES) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014, payment of all withheld April and May 2018 Salaries of their members.

 

Also, withheld Salaries in Federal Medical Center, Owerri, JUTH and LUTH, review of the defective implementation of COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance, implementation of National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Consent judgment and other court judgments, increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 years for health workers and 70 years for Consultant Health Professionals.

 

Others were payment of reviewed hazard allowance in terms of payment that guarantee fairness and justice to all concerned, payment of actual 30 per cent consolidated basic shift duty allowance to Nurses/Midwives etc, payment of teaching allowance to members on CONHESS 7 and 8 (Nurses, Midwives and others) and proper placement of Nurse Graduates and Interns.

 

The statement said: “You will recall that up till the time of writing this letter, the Federal Government has not deemed it fit to honour the Terms of Settlement entered into with JOHESU since September 2017.

 

This is especially the upward review of CONHESS Salary Structure as agreed, to be completed within five weeks from the date of agreement amongst other requests. “Government did not deem it fit to address these key issues during the duration of the last seven days warning strike and has only met with JOHESU on July 12.”

 

The JOHESU president, who recalled the Minster of Health in July 2020 agreed a mistake was made by government resulting to the shortfall of 50 per cent Basic of Consolidated allowances to Health Workers in payment of COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowances, however disclosed that up till the time of the letter, the shortfall has not been paid.

 

“To make matters worse, when the payment for June 2020 was made, government decided to again wrongfully pay 10 per cent of Consolidated Basic Allowances to our members affected by the shortfall of April and May 2020.

 

“This is in contravention of the spirit and content of the MoU signed on April 21, 2020. “JOHESU, in compliance with the provision of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act Cap.T8 LFN 2004, is constrained to give the Federal Government of Nigeria 15 days ultimatum with effect from September 3.

 

“This also is to inform you that with effect from midnight of September 17, all our members in the Federal Health Institutions shall embark on an indefinite strike action in all state and Local Government health institutions.

 

“You are all placed on red alert for the strike, if the Federal Government foot drags in attending to our demands.”

