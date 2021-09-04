News

Strike: JOHESU, AHPA issue 15-day ultimatum to FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Thirty three days into the resident doctors’ strike, health workers under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Association (AHPA), have asked  the Federal Government to address the outstanding welfare issues with the union within the next 15 days or risk a nationwide indefinite strike by members.

The ultimatum was sighted on Saturday, in a letter signed by JOHESU’s National President, Biobelemonye Josiah, and  addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and other relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the 15-day ultimatum had become necessary following the non-challant attitude of government to the plight of its members on their welfare issues which include adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHES) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014, payment of all withheld April and May 2018 Salaries of their members.

Others include the withheld salaries at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, JUTH and LUTH, review of the defective implementation of COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance, implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Consent judgment and other court judgments, increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 years for health workers and 70 years for Consultant Health Professionals.

Others were payment of reviewed hazard allowance in terms of payment that guarantee fairness and justice to all concerned, payment of actual 30 per cent consolidated basic shift duty allowance to Nurses/Midwives etc, payment of teaching allowance to members on CONHESS 7 and 8 (Nurses, Midwives and others) and proper placement of Nurse Graduates and Interns.

He said: “You will recall that up till the time of writing this letter, the Federal Government has not deemed it fit to honour the Terms of Settlement entered into with JOHESU since September 2017. This is especially the upward review of CONHESS Salary Structure as agreed, to be completed within five weeks from the date of agreement amongst other requests.

”Government did not deem it fit to address these key issues during the duration of the last seven days warning strike and has only met with JOHESU on July 12.”

Reporter

