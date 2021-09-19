News Top Stories

Strike: JOHESU, AHPA issue FG fresh 15-day ultimatum

Following the expiration and step down of a 15- day ultimatum to government to meet its demands or risk an industrial action, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have issued a fresh 15-day strike notice to the Federal Government.

 

The fresh ultimatum unanimously adopted by leadership of the unions in Abuja, takes effect immediately, following the stepping down of the earlier 15-day ultimatum which was issued on September 2, 2021, and due to expire on September 17, 2021.

 

The ultimatum is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an expanded National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting of the unions held both virtually and physically, signed by JOHESU’s Acting General Secretary, Matthew Ajorutu, and made available to newsmen late Friday night in Abuja.

 

According to him, the decision was reached by the NEC-in-session, after a critical appraisal of JOHESU’s report on the negotiation and conciliation meetings held with the Federal Government since the declaration of the trade dispute through the 15-day strike notice earlier issued on 2nd September 2021.

 

While stating that NEC noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration vis-à-vis his pledge to pay any debt owed health workers, Ajorutu also disclosed that the NEC also received and examined reports of congresses held at various health facilities nationwide, on the mobilisation for the strike action due to have commenced 00hrs of 18th September, 2021

 

The communiqué partly reads: “NEC after long hours of exhaustive deliberations on issues surrounding the planned industrial action, resolved that the Federal Ministry of Health should ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings.

 

“The Federal Government should ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be completed and submitted to the ‘High Level Body (HLB)’ of the FG not later than Wednesday, Sept. 22, as agreed.

 

“NEC-in-session urges the Federal Government to ensure that the High Level Body (HLB) complete and submit the computation of the adjusted CONHESS for inclusion in the 2022 budget within the September 30th, submission window.”

 

“NEC urges the Federal Government to reciprocate the patriotic humanitarian gesture of JOHESU in the interest of the larger Nigerian masses to expeditiously resolve all the demands within the 15-day window.”

