Strike: Labour seeks Uzodinma’s stance on dispute resolution

Weeks after the suspension of industrial action embarked upon by labour in Imo State, the national leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called on the state government to communicate its position on the suspended strike as a way of resolving the crisis.

In a letter addressed to the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, the labour centres said: “Sequel to a letter dated March 22, 2023 by the Imo State Council of the NLC, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) wr write to demand from the Imo State Government a definite date for the conclusive resolution of the industrial dispute in Imo State. “Your Excellency may recall that owing to interventions by well-meaning Nigerians and the Congress patriotic disposition not to jeopardise the rights of Ndi Imo to exercise their civic duties during the March 18, 2023, House of Assembly election, the last industrial action in Imo State was suspended. The unions, in the letter, dated March 31, 2023 and signed by the General Secretary, NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Esq., mni, and Secretary General, TUC, Nuhu Toro, further said: “Our expectation is that the lmo State Government would reciprocate our goodwill by scheduling and communicating a date for the conclusion of discussion towards the resolution of the industrial dispute in Imo State.

“Well, this is two weeks since the State House of Assembly election. We are yet to hear from the Imo State Government of a date to conclude bilateral discussion which had already considered all the issues of dispute and extracted commitments from the Imo State Government pending the formal signing of a fresh collective bargaining agreement. “Arising from the decision of a Joint National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, we demand that Your Excellency should communicate to the leadership of the two national labour centres a definite date for the conclusion of the bilateral industrial discussion and the signing of a collective bargaining agreement with the Imo State Government. “We also wish to convey the resolution of the NEC of the NLC and TUC that failure to expeditiously schedule and communicate the date for the conclusion of the industrial discussion and signing of an agreement would force Organized Labour in Nigeria to re-activate the suspended industrial action in Imo State without any further notice. “While we look forward to Your Excellency’s eartiest consideration, please accept the renewed assurances of our warm regards.”

Like this: Like Loading...