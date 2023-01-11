Strike looms as resident doctors advise FG to meet demands

There are indications resident doctors may be beginning the year with a nationwide strike should the Federal Government fail to meet their demands before the end of the month. In a letter signed by the President National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and addressed to the Minister of Health and copied relevant ministries, health associations and the National Assembly, the union listed some of the major issues yet to be resolved by government to include; omitted 2020 MRTF payment, Irregularities in the new MRTF circular inconsistent with the Medical Residency Training Act, and review of CONMESS salary Structure. The letter dated 5th January 2023, delivered and sighted by newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, mentioned that the first National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association where the resolution to down tools would be agreed upon, has been scheduled for 24th January 2023.

The letter partly reads: “Recall Sir, that NARD issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government 6 months ago on account of lingering unresolved issues affecting our members, including the irregularities in the new circular on upward review of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), outstanding payment of the arrears of the new hazard allowance, nonpayment of the skipping arrears for 2014, 2015 and 2016, nonpayment of the consequential adjustment of minimum wage to some of our members, delay in the upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure(CONMESS), Salary arrears of our members in State Tertiary Health Institutions run ning into several months, including Abia, Imo, Ondo, Ekiti and Gombe States, and non-domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) in most states across the Federation.

“We sincerely appreciate the efforts of government through it’s ministries, departments and agencies in resolving some of the issues raised. However, many of them remain largely unresolved and have now become sources of serious nationwide agitation threatening industrial peace and harmony in the health sector.”

