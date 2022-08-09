News Top Stories

Strike: NANS attacks Keyamo over ‘N1.2trn ASUU demand’ comment

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is planning another meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and his Ministry of Education counterpart, Adamu Adamu over the reports that the Federal Government has no money to meet the demands of the striking public university lecturers.

 

The lecturers have been on strike since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) asked them to down tools on February 14 following theFederalGovernment’s failure to honour its agreement with the union.

 

The planned meeting follows the recent comment by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the governmentcannotafford toborrow N1.2 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand as proposed by the Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs Committee on the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ ASUU agreement.

 

NANS Vice President (Special Duties), Comrade Odiahi Thomas Ikhine, who addressed a news conference in Abuja yesterday, slammed the junior minister over the comment. NANS also dissociated itself from a report calling for the sacking of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele by some “faceless students”.

The group expressed disappointment that students are still home despite President Muhammadu Buhari ordering Adamu to end the strike in two weeks. Ikhine said: “On the issue of the ASUU strike, we have been doing our best.

We have been able to pressure the government over time and ASUU and just recently the NLC called for a protest and we joined them and as it is we are not relenting. “Obviously, we cannot do otherwise because of the volatilenatureof thecountry caused by insecurity. But we intend to meet the ministers of labour and education this week.”

On the alleged call for Emefiele’s sacking, the asso

ciation said “some faceless” individuals that paraded themselves as the leadership of the NANS (Zone D) made the call. He said:”Let it be expressly clear that these impostors are neither students nor leaders of NANS in the South West but rather political jobbers readily available for the high-est bidders for the campaign of calumny against politically exposed persons for the purpose of blackmailing or settling political scores.”

 

Meanwhile, NANS has said its leadership led by Comrade Sunday Asefon is in the process of transiting power to the next administration.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

