News

Strike: NANS threatens to disrupt party conventions, blasts politicians

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday threatened that the two major political parties in the country  the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should forget any political gathering in Abuja or elsewhere in the federation except there is solution to the lingering ASUU strike.

 

This is as NANS, the  national body of Nigerian students, said it would frustrate all political activities or processes leading to selection of party candidates, if the students remain on strike.

 

NANS National President, Sunday Asefon, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued on the heels of the three-month ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the non-teaching staff unions, under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

 

He added that he was compelled to address the unending ASUU strike. Asefon said: “I am compelled to write this morning, being the beginning of a new month, to address the unending ASUU strike.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ortom sets up c’ttee to investigate diversion of COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday set up a committee to investigate the allegation that COVID-19 palliatives and fertilizer sent to Oju Local Government Area of the state were diverted. This followed allegation raised by the council’s Chairman, Mr. Clement Onaa, that hoodlums in their numbers reportedly burgled the warehouse accommodating COVID-19 palliatives in the […]
News

Afenifere to Buhari: Arrest, prosecute soldiers involved in Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam

Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam   Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecutes soldiers who allegedly fired shots at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday night.   Afenifere also said it was pathetic that President Muhammadu Buhari had kept mute over the killings and not […]
News

Burkina Faso: Shots heard near presidential palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shots have been heard near the presidential palace in Burkina Faso’s capital amid a mutiny by soldiers. Gunfire has also been heard at several barracks in Ouagadougou, with soldiers demanding the sacking of military chiefs, and more resources to fight militant Islamists. Hundreds of people came out in support of the troops, forcing authorities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica