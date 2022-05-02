Strike: NANS threatens to disrupt party conventions, blasts politicians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday threatened that the two major political parties in the country the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should forget any political gathering in Abuja or elsewhere in the federation except there is solution to the lingering ASUU strike.

This is as NANS, the national body of Nigerian students, said it would frustrate all political activities or processes leading to selection of party candidates, if the students remain on strike.

NANS National President, Sunday Asefon, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued on the heels of the three-month ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the non-teaching staff unions, under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

He added that he was compelled to address the unending ASUU strike. Asefon said: “I am compelled to write this morning, being the beginning of a new month, to address the unending ASUU strike.”

