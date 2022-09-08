Strike: NANS threatens to occupy ministry, says students patience over stretched

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has threatened to occupy the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja, should the Federal Government and striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fail to resolve their lingering impasse within the next seven days.

President of NANS, Comrade Umar Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, warned that the patience of university students who have been out of school for the past seven months, have been over stretched.

ASUU had embarked on strike on February 14, 2022 which recently transited into an indefinite strike, over its inability to reach a compromise with government over its demands which included lecturers’ salaries, earned allowances, IPPIS amongst others.

Lawal, who was said to have emerged the new President of NANS at its just concluded elections, said he was committed to carrying out a total reformation of the organisation in line with world best practices.

He said: “ASUU has been on strike for almost 8 months, the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore as students keep suffering from the long term effect of the strike. The Nigerian Student’s patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit and have resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU.

“That Federal Government through the Ministry of Education should within seven working days resolve the lingering ASUU Strike. As we shall mobilize our students towards occupying the ministry of education until our demands are met.”

