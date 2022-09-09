Strike: NANS threatens to occupy ministry, says students’ patience overstretched

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has threatened to occupy the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, should the Federal Government and striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fail to resolve their lingering impasse within the next seven days.

President of NANS, Comrade Umar Lawal, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, warned that the patience of public university students who have been out of school for the past seven months has been overstretched. ASUU has been on strike since February 14 and after a series of futile meetings with the Federal Government, they recently declared it as indefinite; given its inability to reach a compromise with government on demands, which included salaries, earned allowances and IPPIS, among others.

Lawal, who emerged new president of NANS at its just-concluded election, said he was committed to carrying out a total reformation of the association. His words: “ASUU has been on strike for almost eight months; the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore as students keep suffering from the longterm effect of the strike.

The Nigerian students’ patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit. So they have resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU. “That Federal Government through Ministry of Education should, within seven working days, resolve the lingering strike. We shall mobilise our students towards occupying the Ministry of Education until our demands are met.”

The NANS leader demanded that government should set up visitation panels to address issues of all politically-expelled and rusticated students. He urged all stakeholders in the sector to ensure that education was given the desired attention by increasing the budgetary allocation to the Education ministry to meet up with UNESCO recommendation. On the state of insecurity, fuel crisis and unemployment in the country, he called for a more robust engagement with Nigerian students in peace-building advocacies; create a multi-stakeholder non-kinetic approach and conducive environment for growth and development.

