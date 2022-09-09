News

Strike: NANS threatens to occupy ministry, says students’ patience overstretched

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has threatened to occupy the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, should the Federal Government and striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fail to resolve their lingering impasse within the next seven days.

President of NANS, Comrade Umar Lawal, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, warned that the patience of public university students who have been out of school for the past seven months has been overstretched. ASUU has been on strike since February 14 and after a series of futile meetings with the Federal Government, they recently declared it as indefinite; given its inability to reach a compromise with government on demands, which included salaries, earned allowances and IPPIS, among others.

Lawal, who emerged new president of NANS at its just-concluded election, said he was committed to carrying out a total reformation of the association. His words: “ASUU has been on strike for almost eight months; the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore as students keep suffering from the longterm effect of the strike.

The Nigerian students’ patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit. So they have resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU. “That Federal Government through Ministry of Education should, within seven working days, resolve the lingering strike. We shall mobilise our students towards occupying the Ministry of Education until our demands are met.”

The NANS leader demanded that government should set up visitation panels to address issues of all politically-expelled and rusticated students. He urged all stakeholders in the sector to ensure that education was given the desired attention by increasing the budgetary allocation to the Education ministry to meet up with UNESCO recommendation. On the state of insecurity, fuel crisis and unemployment in the country, he called for a more robust engagement with Nigerian students in peace-building advocacies; create a multi-stakeholder non-kinetic approach and conducive environment for growth and development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov inaugurates construction of N30bn Technology Village

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahhi Sule has flagged off the construction of Nasarawa Technology Village in Aso Pada in Karu Local Government Area of the state. The project comprised 1,962 housing units estate, technology hub and other facilities, and it is being done in collaboration with ABS Blueprint Consortium through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. […]
News

LASIEC unveils new website ahead of council polls

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has unveiled a new user-friendly website as part of its preparation for the forthcoming local council election in the state. The council poll is slated for Saturday, July 24. Speaking at the launching of the new website, Chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), said the […]
News Top Stories

Senate: DisCos, GenCos lack capacity to deliver electricity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…moves to review power sector pact The Senate, yesterday, noted that the electricity distribution and generation companies lacked the requisite technical and financial capacities to successfully manage the power sector to the benefit of Nigerians. Overwhelmed by the apparent intractable problem in the power sector, the apex legislative chamber also suggested that the only option […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica