Strike: NANS to engage FG over alleged N1.2trn ASUU demand

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has revealed ongoing plans to meet with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, over alleged reports that the Federal Government has no money to meet the demands of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The meeting is associated with recent comments credited to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, that the government could not afford the N1.2 trillion demands of the Union as proposed by the Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs Committee on renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

The student’s union, which expressed displeasure over the turn of events, insisted it has become necessary to know why students were still home, after President Muhammadu Buhari gave a directive that the strike be resolved within two weeks, only for an official to say there was no money to meet the striking lecturers’ demands.

This was even as the student’s union dissociated itself from a report calling for the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele by individuals described as “faceless students”.

NANS Vice President (Special Duties), Comrade Odiahi Thomas Ikhine while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, vowed that the students would not relent in their efforts to ensure the right thing is done.

