News

Strike: Nigeria may lose 22,000 bpd to Addax workers crisis

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Employees of Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria have embarked on strike over anti-labour practices. The development may reduce Nigeria’s oil production by 22,000 barrels per day. Addax has about 324 Nigerian employees, made up of 141 permanent staff and 183 contract employees.

The company owned by China’s Sinopec Group has four Oil Mining Licences, OML 123, 124, 126 and 137and operates the assets in Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) before its transformation to a limited liability company.

The striking workers, who are members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) accused Addax management of refusing to engage them on labourrelated issues after the announcement of the revocation of its licences by the Federal Government. According to them, all measures they adopted to get the management to the negotiation table proved abortive as they alleged that Adax management ignored them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Speakers task Northern Governors to unite against insecurity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Northern Speakers’ Forum yesterday called on governors of the region to put aside their differences and unite to fight the menace of insecurity in the area. The speakers said working together will go a long way in the development of the region. A communique at the end of their meeting in Kaduna, signed by […]
News Top Stories

Ex-CBN Dep. Gov, Mailafia, dies at 64

Posted on Author Abdul Wahab Isa, Abuja

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, is dead. Aged, 64, Obadiah died yesterday morning from an undisclosed illness.   Report quoted his associate, Mr. John Hayab, attributing his death to brief illness. Hayab is the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna chapter.   Apart from […]
News

Fayemi hails Nigeria at 60, Ekiti 24

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary with a call to all and sundry to continue to make all necessary sacrifice that would ensure that the country attains the level of greatness envisaged by the founding fathers. Fayemi, in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica