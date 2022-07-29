Strike: Nigeria may lose 22,000 bpd to Addax workers crisis

Employees of Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria have embarked on strike over anti-labour practices. The development may reduce Nigeria’s oil production by 22,000 barrels per day. Addax has about 324 Nigerian employees, made up of 141 permanent staff and 183 contract employees.

The company owned by China’s Sinopec Group has four Oil Mining Licences, OML 123, 124, 126 and 137and operates the assets in Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) before its transformation to a limited liability company.

The striking workers, who are members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) accused Addax management of refusing to engage them on labourrelated issues after the announcement of the revocation of its licences by the Federal Government. According to them, all measures they adopted to get the management to the negotiation table proved abortive as they alleged that Adax management ignored them.

