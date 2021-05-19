Strike: NLC may cripple economy nationwide

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may be considering a nationwide strike, to protest the plight of workers in Kaduna State, and the alleged sponsor of thugs by Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to disrupt its peaceful protest in the state. The congress, while vowing to continue the strike and protest entering its third day today (Wednesday), warned the governor, describing him as an accidental reformist” to think twice before deploying his “weed smoking hoodlums” to attack the aggrieved but peaceful workers.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Ismail Bello, said El-Rufai had confirmed his government whose past time, political culture and policy predilection was smeared with the slime of violence, was a sponsor of state violence with security operatives in his pocket.

The statement reads in part: “The governor’s convoy beat retreat from the sea of human heads that had showed up in solidarity with Nigerian workers, bus loads of thugs and hooligans drove into NEPA Roundabout from the axis where security operatives supposedly had cordoned off. What happened next can only be described with words apt for a war front.

