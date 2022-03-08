Strike: Organised Labour grounds activities in Niger over unmet demands

Economic and social activities were yesterday grounded following the seven-day warning strike embarked upon by the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over unmet demands. This is as the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has now resumed in Abuja as the new acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). The strike began after several meetings between representatives of organised labour and the state government ended in deadlock. New Telegraph learnt that the gates of the Niger State Transport Authority are under lock and key while all state government offices have been deserted and schools closed. According to New Telegraph findings, even though banks remain opened for commercial activities, they are expected to be closed if after 24 hours agreement is not reached between the government and organised labour. When contacted on telephone, state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Yakubu Garba, expressed satisfaction on the level of strict compliance with the strike by all affiliate bodies of NLC. He, however, maintained that the strike will continue until their demands were met. It should be noted that the NLC is demanding among other things to include resumption of payment of gratuities of civil servants that has been abandoned for two years, and immediate payment of thirty per cent June salary for year 2020 that was not paid due to coronavirus pandemic.

