Strike: Presidency, govs deny N302 fuel increase

Govs’ll dialogue with NLC, TUC on subsidy removal –Fayemi

Abdulsalami Abubakar warns against price increase

The presidency and governors have washed their hands off the rumoured planned increase in the pump price of fuel from the present N165 to N302 a litre next month. The organised labour, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against the planned removal of petroleum subsidy, which the National Economic Council (NEC) ad hoc committee interfacing with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the appropriate pricing of premium motor spirit (PMS), said would save the nation about N250 billion a month.

The ad hoc committee, which was headed by Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufia, reportedly recommended N302 a litre of fuel, which would be implemented by February. The presidency, however, denied that such a resolution was taken at NEC. Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presides over NEC meetings.

His media aide Laolu Akande, who also coordinates NEC media activities, in a tweet on his handle, @akandeoj noted that: “While there are indeed ongoing discussions on the issue of fuel subsidy, at no time has NEC made any such resolution… “Public discourse can be better served by seeking further clarification from relevant quarters on matters of such importance.” Nigerian governors, who met in Abuja on Wednesday night, dismissed the report that they were the ones pushing for an increase in the pump price of fuel. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who briefed journalists at end of the meeting, argued that it is not within the mandate of subnational body, such as the NGF, “to decide on what happens to PMS price.” According to the Ekiti governor: “The National Economic Council, chaired by the Vice President has been dealing with this issue over time.”

