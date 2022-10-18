Strike: Respite as normalcy returns to public varsities

RESPITE

After eight months of protracted face-off and blame game between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), resulting in prolonged strike that completely shut down the nation’s public university system, normalcy has finally returned to the system

 ASUU: FG has not fully addressed our demands

 Stakeholders: Will this end strike in the system?

Kayode Olanrewaju

After a long lull, normalcy last week beckoned at the nation’s public universities.

Respite, however, came to the Nigerian public universities last week following the suspension of the eight-month-old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in February 14, 2022, which has since paralysed academic activities in the institutions and closure of the system. Critical stakeholders, especially parents and students have expressed anxiety over the prolonged strike due to a series of failed interventions and negotiation between the Federal Government and the striking union to resolve the strike.

But, beyond last week’s suspension of the strike, there are concerns raised by some stakeholders, whether or not this strike would bring an end to further industrial action in the system. To a don at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Samuel Odewumi, ending strike in the university system is possible, but we have to be careful not to permanently disconnect the fire alarm to collapsing educational system.

He, therefore, described strikes as a mere alarm trigger to alert the nation and the government of what is going wrong in the university education system.

Therefore, he sought a situation in which the government will put in place a continuous dialogue and negotiation mechanism that will be engaging the issues continually, even as Odewumi suggested that the government should put together a committee such as that of Prof Nimi Briggs and Pro-Chancellors on a statutory standing status not ad-hoc as a means of a way forward from the incessant imbroglio.

Worried by the prolonged strike, a parent, who spoke with New Telegraph, described it as “a long, harrowing and tortuous journey for our children and the nation’s university education.”

ASUU on February 14, for the first instance, declared a four-week strike, which was subsequently extended twice, until the union on August 29, 2022, finally declared the action indefinite, total and comprehensive, thereby foreclosing any earlier resolution of the face-off.

Meanwhile, all intervention efforts of well-meaning Nigerians to resolve the logjam failed due to ASUU and the Federal Government refusal to shift ground on the union’s demands.

While the Federal Government is insisting that it had met 80 per cent of the demands, ASUU insisted that the demands were not satisfactorily addressed, especially the issue of adoption/deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the contentious IPPIS payment platform introduced by the Federal Government as payment policy in university system.

Given this development, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, through a referral had dragged ASUU before the National Industrial Court (NIC) challenging the “legality” of the prolonged strike by the union, which commenced on February 14, 2022.

However, in its judgement, the National Industrial Court gave an order compelling ASUU to resume work pending the determination of the substantive suit. But, the judgement was however rebuffed by ASUU, which immediately through its Counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) appealed the judgement at the Court of Appeal, seeking interlocutory injunction on the order, and vowed not to resume classes or suspend the strike until the Federal Government attended to its demands.

In the same vein, the Court of Appeal upheld the order of the lower court and ordered the union to comply with the ruling of the lower court as a condition precedent for the appeal to be heard. But, with the insistence of ASUU not to return to work, even despite the ‘No Work, No pay’ rule applied by the Federal Government, withholding the striking lecturers’ salaries, the union refused to return to classes.

Earlier, the Federal Government had also rejected the Professor Nimi- Briggs Committee report, following alleged allocation of a pay rise of 180 per cent to university teaching staff, while the non-teaching staff were given only 10 per cent.

The Federal Government had set up the Nimi Briggs Renegotiation Committee, led by Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs, to renegotiate the 2009 Agreement between the Federal Government and the universitybased unions – the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The contending issues

ASUU’s demands within the framework of the FGN/ASUU’s Memorandum of Action (MoA) of 2020 on the contending issues that led to the strike action, include Funding for Revitalisation of public universities; Earned Academic Allowances; Proliferation of public universities; Visitation Panels/ Release of White Papers; University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as broad spectrum software to stop illegality and provide for an alternative payment platform in the university system; and Renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, as well as adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace IPPIS hitherto rejected by the union as payment platform for lecturers.

Relief, however, came to the protracted face-off through the intervention effort of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila-led Committee, which resulted in the suspension of the strike.

Reps’ intervention

Reacting to the suspension, the Speaker said: “The suspension of the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities does not mean all the issues of funding; education standard, as well as student and staff welfare have been resolved.”

He stated: “There should be no resting on oars, instead, let there be a call to action for the government, universities, unions, and citizens to begin the critical conversation about the future of public tertiary education in the country.” Gbajabiamila, therefore, assured the union of the readiness of the House of Representatives to pursue the objective of quality education with dedication and determination.

“It is regrettable that this strike action happened in the first place. It is even more unfortunate that it lasted as long as it did. We must make sure it never happens again. Our public universities should be citadels of learning and innovation, where young people discover themselves and reach for the stars. That is not the case now.

Changing that requires that we admit certain harsh truths and take radical action,” he added.

ASUU suspends strike

Announcing the suspension of the strike after the ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, the National President of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said that the meeting reviewed developments since the union declared an indefinite strike action since August 29, 2022.

In the statement, titled: “ASUU suspends its strike action,” the NEC, recalled: “During the intervening period, the Minister of Labour and Employment, through a referral, approached the National Industrial Court (NIC) for the interpretation of “the provision of Section 4,5,6,7,8&18 (I) of the Trade Dispute Act, CAP T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, whether the on-going prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities which started since 14th February, 2022 is legal even after statutory apprehension by the Minister of Labour and Employment?

In addition, he asked for an interlocutory order against the continuation of the strike.” NEC, however, noted the series of meetings with the leadership of the House of Representatives led by the Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as intervention efforts of other wellmeaning Nigerians both within and outside government and the progress made so far.

The meeting, Osodeke pointed out, deliberated on the recommendations of the Rt. Hon, Femi Gbajabiamilaled Committee within the framework of the FGN/ASUU’s Memorandum of Action (MoA) of 2020 on the contending issues that led to the strike action.

The NEC, therefore, commended the efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians, who waded into the matter, but noted with regret that the issues in dispute were yet to be satisfactorily addressed.

The statement further added: “However, as a law-abiding union and in defence to appeals by the President and Commander-In- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and in recognition of the efforts of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and other well-meaning Nigerians, ASUU NEC resolved to suspend the strike action embarked upon on 14th February 2022. Consequently, all members of ASIUU are hereby directed to resume all services hitherto withdrawn with effect from 12:01 on Friday, 14th October, 2022.”

Although the strike has been suspended, ASUU disclosed that the Federal Government has not fully met all the demands which forced the union to embark on strike.

According to the union, it decided to suspend the strike in obedience to the ruling by the Appeal Court and appeals by President Muhammadu Buhari and intervention by other representatives of the government.

Reaction

Meanwhile, a lecturer at the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, has lauded ASUU for the bold step taken to suspend the strike, saying: “It is the right thing to do on the part of ASUU. Rule of law is the foundation of society.

Disobedience to court judgement is the highway to anarchy. No worthwhile education system can be built on anarchy. So, we should commend ASUU on the suspension.”

The don, however, noted that the court judgment and suspension are not a solution to the issue, even as he hinted that the Federal Government merely played an escapist card. Odewumi stated: “I now expect that the intervention of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila should be nurtured to fully resolve the issues.

ASUU didn’t go on strike for eight months as a picnic. The union and individual members had lost a lot, besides the incalculable damage to the students and the nation, all these must not be in vain.”

On whether or not this could end strike in the system, the don said: “Ending strike in the university system is possible, but we have to be careful not to permanently disconnect the fire alarm to the collapsing educational system. Strikes are just alarm triggered to alert the nation and the government of what is going wrong. “If no such alarm is in place, the system will just quietly collapse on all of us.

Our certificates will become worthless and we now have a generation of illiterate graduates: no knowledge, no skill, with mere paper certificates. They will not even be employable outside our shores. That outcome will be worse than occasional strikes that make us work harder with painful loss of time.”

Odewumi, therefore, bemoaned the decay in the system, saying “go to any tertiary education campus majority of all physical infrastructure belong to TETFund, which was the outcome of a strike. No union leader enjoys strike. It is war.”

As a way forward, he noted that what must be done was to put in place a continuous dialogue and negotiation mechanism that will be engaging the issues continually, even as Odewumi: suggested that the government should put together a committee such as that of Prof Nimi Briggs and Pro-Chancellors on a statutory standing status not ad-hoc. “This committee will also be knowledgeable with adequate institutional memory to negotiate effectively and productively with ASUU.

Ministry officials, ministers of Labour and Employment and Education are usually birds of passage. When they face a well-grounded union like ASUU with huge institutional memory, they resort to power posturing, propaganda, ego branding to cover up their shallow understanding of the issues,” he said.

Now, as students are set to resume academic activities after almost eight months at home due to closure of their campuses following the ASUU’s strike, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government to waive tuition, hostel fees and other payments for students during next session.

According to the students’ body, the waiver would serve as compensation for the eight months they spent outside classrooms waiting for the faceoff between the lecturers and Federal Government to end.

They claimed that the time wasted on the face-off could have afforded them the opportunity to complete their programmes in the universities rather than staying at home. Its President, Usman Barambu, who made the call, however, added that NANS would approach the Federal Government to request that N20,000 stipends should also be given to the students to cushion the effects of the strike on their education.

