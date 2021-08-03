Strike: Return to negotiating table Health Minister begs resident doctors

As the on-going strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) continues, the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunimbe Mamora, has appealed to resident doctors to return to the negotiating table and sort out their grievances with the Federal Government.

Mamora made the appeal at the official opening of the 2021 Annual General and Scientific Conference Meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association Federal Capital Territory (NMA FCT) chapter with the theme, ‘Improving the Quality of Health Care Services in the FCT in The Midst of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases,’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “Please return to the negotiating table so that whatever issue that is outstanding can be sorted out.

“Even in the situation of war, the combatants still come to the table for amicable resolution of issues and that is why I am making a passionate appeal to our doctors who are on strike, for the benefit of the people.”

The minister, who lamented that Primary Health Care (PHC) was the weakest link in the nation’s healthcare system, maintained that the government was making concerted efforts towards changing what he described as an “undesirable narrative.”

While stressing the need to align medical practice with the “new normal,” he disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Health was developing a telemedicine which allows people access health care from afar, as a means of expanding health care coverage to every nook and cranny nationwide.

Delivering his Keynote Speaker, Director, Institute for Excellence in Healthcare and Leadership, Prof. Chima Onoka, who also appealed to the resident doctors to return back to work, warned that for every day doctors were absent from work, the masses suffer from preventable crises.

