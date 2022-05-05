Strike: Stakeholders should back ASUU to reform education sector-Ashiru

Dr Dele Ashiru, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch has canvassed for support of all stakeholders in the educational sector to support the union in its agitation for the revitalisation of public universities in Nigeria. Ashiru made the plea during a virtual lecture on ‘” No Dull Moment in Islam” Platform on the topic ” Putting an end to the perennial ASUU strike: The Role of the Academia, Government, Parents and Students”, saying ASUU alone has been under attack by the state and the general public. He traced the decadence in educational institutions in Nigeria to the incursion of the military into politics in such a way that it has changed the original aims and standard of university education in Nigeria. He said: “Nigerian Universities rather than being citadels of learning became citadels of violence, corruption, neglect, and mal-administration and the system brew various crimes.”
