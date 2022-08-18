News

Strike: Take ASUU to court, minister tells students

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, said it is the responsibility of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to compensate students for the time wasted during the six-month strike, not the Federal Government.

He also said the government will not concede to the union’s demand to pay lecturers their emoluments for the six months of no academic activities.

Adamu suggested that the affected students should “take ASUU to court” to claim damages incurred over the strike period.

The Education minister said this at the 47th Session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the Federal Government bears no liability to compensate millions of students grounded for six months over lost time.

He also said if the students are determined to get compensated, they should take ASUU to court.

 

