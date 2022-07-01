Strike: Takeover negotiation with ASUU, others-VCs tell Buhari

Irked by the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities yesterday added its voice to the cause of the union by appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge in the process of resolving the ongoing trade union dispute between ASUU and other unions in tertiary institutions in the country. The vice-chancellors under the aegis of Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, (CVCNU), said their call was necessitated by the impact of the strike on both students and the institutions. Speaking at the public presentation of the Model Intellectual Property for Nigerian universities, unveiled in Abuja, the Chairman of CVCNU, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, said: “We plead that drastic action is taken to stem the haemorrhage that the system is currently witnessing. For the sake of our children and our society, we need a decisive decision.” New Telegraph learnt that the document is the outcome of collaboration between the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and the CVCNU with support from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).
