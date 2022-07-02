News

Strike: Tension as union member dies during protest at Ogun NLC

Author Olufemi Adediran

There was palpable tension at the secretariat of the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta, following the death of a member of the union, identified as Sunday Ogunjimi, during a protest on Friday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that, Ogunjimi, who slumped during the protest was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba for medical attention before he died. The labour leaders on Friday afternoon called for workers’ parliament at the Labour House to brief members on the ongoing dialogue with the government.

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), had on Monday directed all workers in the state to embark on indefinite strike over what they termed “pathetic plight” of workers in the state.

A meeting called by governor Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday to address the grievances of the workers ended in deadlock as the leadership of the union could not agree with the settlement offered by the government. The workers are on strike over the refusal of the government to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions, non – payment of eight years statutory leave allowances and breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme amongst other demands.

 

