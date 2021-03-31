News

Strike threat: 80% of Nigerians are your patients FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…insists majority of issues under contention solved

The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services.
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from April 1, over unpaid salaries and other welfare packages.
At a conciliatory meeting with NARD on Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, noted that majority of the welfare issues under contention were almost resolved even before the letter of compliant and notification of a planned strike action was delivered at the ministry
He noted as a conciliator, the compliant had been adequately communicated with the relevant ministries, adding that several meetings have been ongoing and proposals drawn to address the situation.
He said: “We are here because we have started solving your issues. We put up proposals with given timelines on how to deal with them. We will look at those proposals with you, fix adequate timelines so that the people on government side will be implementing and marking them as they execute them.
“I have held informal meetings with the finance ministry and they told me they have started solving some of the problems, the two committees in the National Assembly have also tried to get you and your employers on same page. We have to intervene to ensure industrial peace in the health industry.
“We are in a very bad period health wise the world over and Nigeria is not an exception so, we have to think about the generality of Nigerians because right now, 80 percent of Nigerians are our patients because of the COVID-19 pandemic so we have to look at the issues that way and see how we can get the best out of this situation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Cooking gas price increases to N430 per kg

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas has rocked the Nigeria’s domestic supply, leading to hike in prices of the product to N430 per kilogram.   The product, which sold for N380 less than seven days ago, went up by as high as N50 per kg. Marketers, who spoke with […]
News

Again, bandits attack another school in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Attempt by bandits to kidnap another set of students in Kaduna in the early hours of yesterday was repelled by security operatives detailed to tackle insecurity across the state.   The attack took place at the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area of the state. Also, bandits again made another attempt to […]
News

Kogi Assembly member dies

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

A member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, representing Ibaji state Constituency, Mr John Abah has passed on after a protracted sickness. The deceased, according to the Chairman House Committee on Information in the Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Omiatta, made his final breath on Wednesday at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja. “We regret to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica