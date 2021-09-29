Strike threat: Act before its too late, JOHESU warns FG

Health Workers under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have urged the Federal Government to swiftly act on the fresh 15 days ultimatum issued on 17th September, 2021 before it was too late. The union, while stressing that they were not strike mongers, said all they wanted was for the government to act on agreements reached on their demands pertaining to the welfare of their members.

A statement signed by National Chairman of JOHESU, Biobelemoye Josiah, yesterday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to reflect the promises of Mr President in the activities relating to its demands to ensure continuous industrial harmony in the health sector.

He said:”It is pertinent to draw the attention of the federal government to our fresh 15 days strike notice, which is billed to expire in the next few days and for it to act to avoid the shutdown of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. “We wish also to inform the general public that our NEC noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration and the President’s pledge to pay any debt owed health workers.

