News Top Stories

Strike: We need N5trn, not N1.1trn – ASUU chief

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ikechukwu Igwenyi, has said the N1.1 trillion revitalization fund the striking union entered into with the Federal Government in 2009 for the development of public universities is no longer tenable because of the current economic realities.

Igwenyi, who stated this in a statement yesterday, urged ASUU’s national leadership to demand a review of the agreement. The chairman said N1.1 trillion cannot revitalize the universities at present, given the continued depreciation of the naira against the dollar. Igwenyi said: “Rather than calling for a review of the renegotiated agreement in the context of the current economic realities of dollar to naira ratio, they (ASUU) are asking for the release of funds negotiated in 2009, when a dollar was less than ₦150 as compared to present day reality rating of dollar to naira ratio of about ₦700”.

He said: “This implies that ASUU should be asking for about ₦5 trillion for the revitalisation of public universities in this current and prevailing economic dispensation. The about ₦1.1 trillion outstanding revitalisation fund cannot achieve the same objectives as prices of items like cement, rods, wood for furniture, reagents, and chemicals, equipment and stationeries, books and subscriptions, utility vehicles, fuel for generators and other consumables are no longer in tandem with the economic equivalents of same items 13 years ago.”

He added: “ASUU, as a thinking union of intellectuals, is not realistic in this current struggle and there is a need for the union to call for the review of the negotiated 2009 FG/ASUU agreement to ascertain possible performance rate and the expected outcomes. “It is considered that the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement is not only out of date and obsolete, but unrealistic today, if the truth must be told, because of the time value of money over 13 years of this negotiation. “It is a clear testimony of irresponsibility with the recent vituperations from some highly placed individuals in government and the idea of taking ASUU to court.

“Rather than look critically into the merits in ASUU’s position on tertiary education, leaders tell Nigerians that university education is not for everyone; ASUU fixes the salary of members; there is no money to meet ASUU’s demands; the government will take ASUU to National Industrial Court; students should take ASUU to court; etcetera. What a people! “No nation can develop beyond the level of education of her people and by extension, beyond the capacities and capabilities of their tertiary institutions. If the youths who are the future leaders and trustees of posterity are trained in institutions with low-grade resources and manpower, wherelecturersaresubjected todehumanisingtreatments, all manner of cruelty without consideration to human dignity, threats to job security and salaries, emotional trauma, mental torture and psychological mortification of unimaginable proportion in a developing nation, how can such a system perform maximally?” The don insisted that ASUU will not back down until its demands are sufficiently met by the government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Diri laments spate of oil theft in Niger Delta region

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has lamented that oil theft, which also affects government at all levels, has denied the locals their means of livelihood, stressing that if it is not stopped or reduced drastically, the implications would be grave.   Assuring of the state’s collaboration to tackle the menace of oil theft, which he […]
News

FG excludes foreign firms from contracts below N5bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that contracts of N5 billion and below would no longer be awarded to any foreign firm in the country. This is a deliberate design to patronise the indigenous firms in line with the planned local content laws in the country.   Making the declaration during an interface with the National […]
News

Blame Ikpeazu for insecurity, group tells Ohuabunwa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A socio-political group, under the aegis of Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), has criticised Senator Mao Ohuabunwa for attempting to use insecurity in Abia State to score cheap political points. The group said Ohuabunwa’s attempt to campaign with insecurity in Abia North is shameful, knowing that he achieved nothing for the 12 years he spent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica