Education

Strike: We won’t accept disparity in varsity salary – SSANU

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned the Committee renegotiating the 2009 Agreements for university- based unions against any disparity in their condition of service.

The union said it would not accept any disparity in university staff salaries, vowing to take every legal action to ensure that such did not happen.

National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday on the alleged proposed salary disparity by the Nimi-Briggs Committee for the university staff.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university based unions.

He also commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for what he described as Ngige’s dexterity in ensuring that all university-based unions are carried along in the renegotiation exercise.

Ibrahim said: “We have read in the media that there is a proposal for the review of salary for University staff with a differential of teaching staff taking between 108 to 180 percent and unreasonable of 10 percent for non-teaching staff.

“We are shocked to read that the Nimi Briggs Committee has submitted a report to the government while we only met with them twice. To say the least, SSANU is not happy with the pace of work in that committee.

“While we only met twice with them, we are aware that they have met with the teaching staff not less than ten times. We are surprised how the so-called percentage was allocated to non-teaching staff. We have not had the opportunity of discussing salary review with them because the committee stated that they have not gotten the approval of their principal to discuss that.

“We are seriously shocked and taken aback by the media report that a certain miserable, unacceptable percentage was recommended to non-teaching staff. We therefore advise that that committee should as a matter of urgency, conclude renegotiation with us.”

The SSANU boss told the committee to immediately reconvene to conclude the assignment given to it by discussing frankly and truthfully the 2009 renegotiation document presented to it.

Warning that the non-teaching staff would not take it likely any attempt to have different payment table for staff, he said: “This is because the university system is a universal system comprising two broad categories of staff, the teaching, and the non-teaching staff and the salary consideration has always been the same except for allowances.

“Therefore, any attempt to give preferential treatment to any group will not only be unfair but unjust and inhumane.

“The way the university operates, we are all in the system because of the students, they are the most important stakeholder in the university project. Therefore, while the teaching staff is busy imparting knowledge to the students, the non-teaching staff have the responsibility of moulding the character of students through the provision of a conducive and secure atmosphere and that is why at the end of any student graduating degrees are awarded to students if they are found worthy in character and learning. The teaching and nonteaching staff play complementary roles in making the university.

“There is no university community that can operate successfully without the two categories of staff.

“For us, that story remains a rumour but if there is any truth SSANU will resist it with any possible legal means available to us.”

Commending Senator Ngige for the role he has played in handling the negotiation of the 2009 Agreement, he said: “SSANU is happy with the dexterity of the Minister of Labour and Employment in ensuring that all university-based unions are carried along in this renegotiation exercise.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

A’Ibom sanctions teachers for negligence of duty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tony Anichebe UyoF or negligence and dereliction of their official duties some teachers in public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have been queried as part of  quality control and measures to maintain standard and disciplined teachers in the state’s education sector.   The state Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, who disclosed this when […]
Education

We’ll integrate online with physical teaching –LASU VC

Posted on Author KAYODE OLANREWAJU

Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) speaks in an interview on EKO 89.7 FM about the readiness to reopen the institution closed down in March along with other educational institutions in the country by the Federal Government due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. KAYODE OLANREWAJU monitored the interview […]
Education

Babcock becomes ‘Alpha Beta Gamma Honours Society’ chartered member

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Babcock University School of Nursing Sciences has formally hosted its chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honour Society of Nursing, as the first private university in Nigeria to be chartered member of the Alpha Beta Gamma Honours Society with 73 pioneer members, and to have its own chapter.   By the charter, the university […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica