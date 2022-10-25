News Top Stories

Strike: We've confidence in Gbajabiamila to resolve dispute, says ASUU

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday declared that it did not sign any document with the Federal Government but suspended its eight-month-old strike becauseof thetrusttheyhavein theHouseof Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

National President Emmanuel Osodeke disclosed this at the resumed negotiation meeting with Gbajabiamila and the acting Accountant General of the FederationSylvaOkolieaboh at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Osodeke, who said the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) paymentplatformof the Federal Government would not work for ASUU, insisted that the government must accommodatetheUniversity Transparency and AccountabilitySolution( UTAS) developed by the academic union  He said: “We have agreed on the IPPIS as a temporary measure and not long-term because it will not solve the problems.

“They challenged us to produce a template for the government; we used our money and time to develop UTAS, which was not used. “ThereisnowaytheIPPIS can represent the universities. The greatest problem universities have is funding. No university can invest again because of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”

The union promised to join in the negotiation with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation and report to the Speaker if the process does not work. Gbajabiamila told ASUU that he was confident in his abilitytoresolvethelingering issues between them and the government.

He said: “I thank you for ending the strike. I assure you everything will be done to make sure that the issue remains resolved. The best way to move forward is to have the Accountant General tell us the way forward. You called off the strike based on trust, and I appreciate that. If we are now asking for a signed document, where’s the place of trust?”

He added: “Let’s give it time. I have written to the ministry on the white paper issue. We are taking these things one by one. We have 500 billion in the budget, and so on. “Let bygones be bygones. Let’s tarry awhile and see. We have made an agreement; we are here to make sure that the agreement is practical and not theoretical.”

Gbajabiamila explained that due to his involvement in the negotiations, there will be a difference, stressing that previous administrations failed to honour the agreements because the National Assembly was not part of any negotiations.

 

While responding to the complications associated with the IPPIS in paying lecturers instead of UTAS, Okolieaboh said that IPPIS was very safe and that there was nothing complicated about it.

 

