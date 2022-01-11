Strike: You can’t gag workers, NLC tells NASS

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said members of the National Assembly, particularly members of House of Representatives, cannot gag workers by proposing a Bill to outlaw strikes and other industrial actions, especially by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU). A Member of the House of Representatives from Enugu State, Simon Atige, had championed a bill titled: ‘An Act to amend the Trade Disputes Act, cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004,’ to prohibit medical practitioners in the employment of federal, state and local governments in the “essential service” sectors from embarking on strikes, and to accelerate administrative and judicial proceedings in the determination of trade disputes involving them and related matters. NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who on Monday in Abuja insisted that Nigerian workers would not accept the bill and would ensure they use all available means and strength to stop it, noted that the proposed bill was a deliberate attempt to gag the workers and legally weaken their strength, so they can lose legal backing to pursue their legitimate rights which mostly comes from strike and other industrial actions. Wabba, who disagreed with the plan to categorize health care workers under JOHESU as “essential” service providers by the bill, insisted that the proposed bill was an outright violation of fundamental human right of workers, and also a violation of some section of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions particularly on the Freedom of Association which Nigeria is a signatory to. According to him, some sections of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)/document particularly on Freedom of Association, only recognised air traffic controllers as essential service workers. Wabba advised the lawmakers to shift their attention to tackling poverty and other socioeconomic challenges instead of channelling their energy to things that won’t solve problems. He said: “Compilation 769 of the ILO treaty stated clearly that strikes aimed at increase in wages and payment of wage arrears falls within the scope of legitimacy of trade union activities. “Also, compilation 751 stated that the right of workers to strike constitute a fundamental human rights of workers and their organisation, especially unions. Besides, strikes are used as means of defending the economy, social rights and interests of workers.” Wabba promised that the NLC will not be confrontational in their approach against the lawmakers, but rather they would adopt the option of lobbying and other means to pacify the lawmakers, and properly educate them on the dangers of their steps and the need to retrace their steps for the benefit of all.
Related Articles
COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch of inoculation August 10
The Federal Government has said that inoculation of the second batch of the COVID- 19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States, would commence on 10th August, 2021. The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Mod erna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria records 685 new coronavirus infections
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Sunday. Newsmen report that the number of cases recorded on Sunday is the least the NCDC has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How Armin Misaghi leveraged Social Media To Thrive Amidst A Global Pandemic
Successful men are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)